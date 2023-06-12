Britney Spears addresses meth addiction rumors; Singer reveals she is 'heart broken' over lies

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drug addiction

Britney Spears has spoken out amidst reports of her drug addiction. Britney’s ex Kevin Federline recently spoke to Daily Mail and claimed that he was afraid that something might happen to the mother of his children and urged her to get help regarding her meth addiction. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, had also expressed his concern, stating that he was afraid that the singer would die like Amie Winehouse, who died of alcohol addiction. The singer took to Instagram to express her sadness over her family “saying things that are not true.”

Britney Spears reacts to rumors about meth addiction

Britney Spears took to Instagram to deny rumors about crystal meth addiction. She expressed how hurt she was over the lies her ex Kevin Federline and son Preston made up about the situation. Britney also spoke out about how the news “bullies” her. The caption of the post read, “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense.”

Britney spoke about Preston and revealed that she tried her best to maintain a good relationship with him as well as his brother Jayden. She wrote, “With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together. But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again.”

Britney went on to say that the news has always bullied her and that the Daily Mail’s report is “just the news being hateful” while hoping that Kevin, Preston, and Jayden “said any of those things.”

Kevin Federline refutes Britney’s addiction rumor

A few hours before Britney made the post, TMZ released an exclusive with Kevin Federline where he claimed that Daily Mail was spreading fake news and revealed that he did not say any of what the report claimed. Federline accused the reporters from Daily Mail of “fabricating lies” and publishing “the heartache” his family endured. He also went on to call the reporters out for “exploiting” minors and called the reports “repulsive.”

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Spears mentioned meeting her sons. This was when the news of her ex Kevin Federline moving to Miami grabbed headlines. In a post on Instagram, Britney rubbished the rumors about ‘trouble in paradise’ with her husband Sam Asghari and hinted at meeting her sons.

