Britney Spears ‘afraid’ of dad Jamie Spears? Lawyer says she won’t perform till he’s in charge of her career

Britney Spears’ lawyer recently said that the pop icon is “afraid of her father” Jamie Spears and will not perform until he has control over her career.

Britney Spears’ legal team recently revealed that the pop icon will not perform again while her father Jamie Spears remains her conservator. The 38-year-old Glory pop star’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, claims that Britney is “afraid of” her father and will not perform amid her ongoing conservatorship battle in court, as of Tuesday (November 10). “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads,” her lawyer told US Weekly.

One of Jamie’s lawyers, Vivian Lee Thoreen, declared the comments to be hearsay and claimed that the lawyer prevented Britney from speaking to Jamie. Judge Brenda Penny decided not to suspend Jamie during the hearing, saying it can be discussed “down the road.”

Jamie was put in place as Britney’s conservator in February 2008 after a public breakdown, and he continues to be in charge of her medical and financial decisions, among other powers. He stepped down as conservator of her person in September of 2019, citing “personal health reasons,” but remained conservator of her estate. Britney requested to have him removed entirely back in August. Concerned fans have called for an end entirely to the conservatorship using the hashtag #FreeBritney, which her father called a conspiracy theory.

