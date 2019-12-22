Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari get in festive spirit as they pose in front of Christmas tree. Read on for more details.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are oozing the festive vibes as they show off their Christmas decorations. Britney took to her Instagram on December 21 and shared a photo featuring her and Asghari cheerfully posing in front of her beautifully decorated huge Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas @samasghari," she wrote, sharing the picture. This is not the first time the singer gave her fans a sneak peek into her stunning Holiday décor. Last week, wishing his fans happy holidays, the American singer-songwriter gave her fans a look at her decorations.

While she was showing off her Christmas spirit, the singer took the opportunity to also make a simple request to fans. She requested fans to be kind to one another. "Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year,” she says in the video while showing off a beautifully decorated massive Christmas tree, with Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" playing in the background. although the singer seemed excited in the video, in her caption she revealed that it has been “hard to keep wanting to share” her life on social media with all the negativity she is subjected to.



View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2019 at 7:34pm PST Shortly after the singer posted the video, her boyfriend Sam Asghari supported the pop star and commented, “It’s so easy to cyber-attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture #haterplease.” According to a report by Just Jarred, this year, the Piece of Me singer will be spending Christmas eve with her sons Sean Preston (14) and Jayden James (13). ALSO READ: Britney Spears flaunts her Christmas decor and requests fans to stop saying mean things

Read More