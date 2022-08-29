Britney Spears and Elton John team up for ICONIC collab Hold Me Closer

On Friday, fans were delighted to finally listen to the highly anticipated collab of the year between pop sensation Britney Spears and The Rocket Man Elton John, Hold Me Closer. Within hours of its release, the song charted No 1 on numerous charts as expected since the Gimme More singer was coming back with a single after a long 6-year hiatus.

The collab of the massive artists was a winner in the making for several years as it all first started when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2014. After their first meeting, a subsequent tweet from Spears expressing her love for John's hit song Tiny Dancer fanned the flames on a possible collab. Things picked up pace when this summer John heard the single and instantly recognised that Britney's spiced-up vocals would be the perfect fit for the record.

On opening up about the collaboration, John complimented the pop star, "I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record." He went on to gush about the Toxic singer, "I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together.”

As for Britney, she also talked about working with John, “I was so honoured when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one of his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

