Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari don #FreeBritney shirts ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

Hours before her crucial conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari took to wearing #FreeBritney shirts as Asghari posted a video of them together on Instagram. For 13 years now, Spears wanted to get out of the conservatorship imposed on her, and today could be the day when she finally does.

The front and centre of the shirts comprise the note, "#FreeBritney, It's a human rights movement." In the reel that Asghari posted on his social media platform, the two of them can be seen posing with their t-shirts, as Britney's iconic song Work B***ch plays in the background.

For months now, Britney's fans have protested against the conservatorship that their favourite star has been under with the #FreeBritney slogan. After Jamie Spears' suspension from the conservatorship on September 30, Britney's ardent fans could see some light at the end of the tunnel. However, the November 12 hearing is as crucial, if not more, for the singer and her supporters as this hearing would eventually decide whether Spears can finally be out of the conservatorship structure forever or not.

Take a look at Sam Asghari's post:

In other news, Britney had previously accused her mother Lynne of giving the idea of a conservatorship to her father. In a now-deleted post, Britney had penned, "Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago...but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back," via People Magazine.

What do you think would happen at the hearing? Share your thoughts about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jamie Spears SUSPENDED from Britney Spears conservatorship; Singer 'burst into tears' & Sam Asghari CELEBRATES