Britney Spears and former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz dating? Here's what we know so far

Britney Spears, the famous pop star, has been spending time with Paul Richard Soliz, who used to work as her housekeeper and has a history of breaking the law. They've been seeing each other while Britney is going through a divorce from her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari. Here’s everything we know so far.

Britney is reported to be in a relationship with her housekeeper

One source confirmed with Page Six that the 41-year-old singer has been in a romantic relationship with Soliz, 37. But another person said that Britney didn't cheat on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Sam Asghari and that rumors about her dating her former housekeeper are untrue. A third source told Page Six that Britney and Soliz are not dating anymore and that they stopped hanging out when Britney returned from Mexico. However, the first source insists that they are still together.

Another insider shared that Britney and Soliz only started seeing each other after she separated from Sam Asghari. They described their connection as a short fling and said they were no longer in contact. One of our sources suggests that the reason Britney and Soliz haven't been seen together lately is that she went to Mexico, and he might have trouble traveling due to his legal issues.

In the past, Page Six reported that Britney and Soliz were getting close. He had worked at Britney's California mansion for about a year, doing cleaning and maintenance work. However, he was fired, likely because his criminal history came to light. He had been charged with various misdemeanors and even a felony, including disturbing the peace and child endangerment in 2014, driving without a license in 2016, and a 2022 conviction for felony possession of a firearm.

Despite their time together, Soliz had to deal with legal issues while Britney was in Cabo. When asked about their relationship status, he didn't provide a clear answer but praised Britney as a "phenomenal woman."

Sam Asghari is busy with SAG AFTRA strike

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari, who is an actor and was married to Britney in a star-studded wedding in June 2022, has been participating in the SAG AFTRA strike alongside other actors as he is currently out of work. He filed for divorce from Britney in August, citing "irreconcilable differences." There have been reports of negotiations regarding their prenuptial agreement. Britney's representatives have not commented on this situation.

