Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea PRAISE each other in a sweet exchange as they reminisce Pretty Girls collab

Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea shared the kindest words for each other as they indulged in a social media exchange recently after six years since their collab on Pretty Girls. Britney took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo and mentioned how amazing it was for her to work with "a strong, badass woman like her." Azalea was quick to respond to Spears' post and wrote a sweet comment praising her.

Taking to Instagram, Britney shared a post lauding Iggy as she recalled how it was working with her on Pretty Girls track and said, "I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS."

Responding to Spears' kind message, Iggy gushed about her saying, "I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me) Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible."

While fans couldn't contain their excitement as they read Iggy and Britney's exchange, their common friend Paris Hilton also showed her love for the duo as she wrote, "I love both of you girls so much!!" in comments and also called them "Queens."

Amid Britney's conservatorship battle, both Iggy and Paris Hilton have been vocal about their support for the Free Britney movement and have shared statements seeking for the conservatorship to end.

