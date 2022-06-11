Britney Spears and Madonna recreate their iconic MTV VMA kiss at wedding with Sam Asghari

It's a blast. At Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari on Thursday, the couple held an intimate celebration of their union though that does not exclude them from having the time of their lives. The pop sensation on her wedding day enjoyed the reception to its fullest glory as she and the musical legend Madonna recreated their iconic moment from 2003 where the two divas kissed on stage.

At the reception, as per Page Six, the two were snapped together reminiscing their iconic moment together as the bride, in her stunning red Versace dress, landed a kiss on Madonna's lips who was also dressed to perfection in a multi-coloured gown. For those unversed, the two divas of pop created history in 2003 as they locked their lips after a collaboration performance on stage MTV Video Music Awards. Though Madonna also turned to the other side and leaned in to land one on Christina Aguilera who was also part of the performance, the camera at the time all turned to capture Justin Timberlake's reaction who had just broken up with Spears.

Meanwhile, the ceremony itself had had people intrigued as the couple decided to keep things low-key. Even with the understated celebration, many notable stars attended Spears' happy moment including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace.

However, Spears' fairytale wedding had a speedbump early in the road as before the fun started chaos ensued while Britney's ex-husband crashed her wedding and got arrested as a result. Jason Alexander was detained outside her house in Thousand Oaks, Calif, where the couple set up their tent for the event of their lives.

ALSO READ Britney Spears 'cried happy tears' at wedding with Sam Asghari; Source REVEALS