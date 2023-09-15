Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz split after a short-lived romance? All you need to know

In a surprising turn of events, Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz have ended their short-lived romance. This exclusive information comes from a source close to the situation. Britney Spears, 41, and Paul Richard Soliz, 37, have decided to part ways, according to an insider's exclusive revelation to Us Weekly.

Paul Soliz's perspective

Earlier this week, Paul Soliz spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about his connection with Britney Spears. This discussion occurred after he made a court appearance related to allegations of probation violations. Soliz has had a history of legal issues, including misdemeanors such as disturbing the peace and driving without a license, along with felonies related to controlled substances and firearms possession.

During the interview, Soliz had kind words for Spears, describing her as a "phenomenal woman" and a "very, very good, positive person." He didn't go into specific details about their relationship's status but did mention that Spears was "doing great" following her recent split from estranged husband Sam Asghari.

Spears' recent split from Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Britney Spears on August 16 after a 14-month marriage. Citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, Asghari also requested spousal support and payment of his attorney’s fees. Their date of separation was noted as July 28.

Spears responded to the divorce news by saying, "6 years is a long time to be with someone, so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business." She expressed gratitude for the support she received from friends.

Asghari, on his part, acknowledged the end of their journey together, stating that they would "hold onto the love and respect" they had for each other and wished Spears the best.

Rumors of infidelity

Following Spears and Asghari's breakup, rumors circulated that infidelity played a role in their separation. While some sources close to Spears were surprised by such allegations, another insider claimed that she had cheated on Asghari with Paul Soliz, who had previously worked as part of her home maintenance team.

The insider suggested that Soliz was initially fired when Spears' team discovered their involvement but later re-entered the picture. Asghari allegedly learned about Spears' alleged infidelity through security camera footage.

Britney's new beginnings

As Britney Spears adjusts to her newfound single status, another source revealed that she has been actively "focusing on herself" and working on various projects, including a memoir and new music. This signifies a fresh chapter in Britney's life in multiple aspects.

