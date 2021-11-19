Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are eyeing wedding venues following the singer's conservatorship termination

Britney Spears is finally free as the singer's 13-year conservatorship was terminated recently by LA court and it looks like the singer already has marriage on her mind. Following her father's suspension as conservator, Britney announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and it looks like the couple are ready to take the next step soon. After revealing that Versace has been working on her wedding gown, it seems there has been another development in Britney's impending wedding.

According to People, a source close to the singer has informed that Spears is considering venues for her special day. The source said, "Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues." The singer had previously teased in one of her Instagram posts that she would like a destination wedding and even asked fans for suggestions on where she should tie the knot with Asghari.

The couple announced their engagement with sweet photos as the singer flaunted her gorgeous ring on September 12. It was later reported that Britney is keen to tie the knot soon and that she wants to host an intimate ceremony for the same. Britney and Sam have been together for over five years now and began dating in 2016 after they met on the set of the music video for Slumber Party. Asghari has been by Britney's side amid her conservatorship struggle and the singer even called him her "rock" for sticking by her side amid the "hardest years" of her life.

