Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ENJOY glow-in-the-dark 'adventures' with her sons Sean, Jayden post Christmas

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari go on fun-filled adventures with her sons Sean and Jayden inside a glow-in-the-dark room! Taking to Instagram, Britney pens, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun," alongside a video of the four of them spending some quality time with one another.

For those unversed, Spears shares sons Sean, 16, and, Jayden 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She and Federline had tied the knot on September 18, 2004, after dating each other for five months. However, Spears filed for divorce soon after, on November 7, 2006. Federline won the custody of their kids after a legal battle with Spears and still has the primary custody.

In the video, Britney's sons can be seen having fun as they are enjoying art stimulations at a sensory gallery. Spears seemingly changed their voices to keep her kids' privacies intact. The video also contains the proud mother cheering for her sons' creations at the glow-in-the-dark gallery. "Sean! You did it baby," Spears was once heard saying in a high-pitched squeal as she changed her and her kids' voices for safety.

You can take a look at the video HERE.

One time, Britney was even heard saying, "This is really well thought out, this is really artistic. So is this what you boys look like at home at your dad’s?" and one of her sons replied with, "Kind of!" The teens were also heard telling their mother to not upload the videos on Instagram, but it seems like Spears didn't pay much heed to the suggestion! Taking to the comments section, her fans posted appreciation messages for Britney, her two sons and Asghari. "So happy to see this!!" one of her followers commented while another follower said, "Owww my heart melted a little."

