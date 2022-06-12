Britney Spears and Sam Asghari flaunt their 'Just Married' status in a Rolls Royce ride after lavish wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the singer's LA home and it was nothing short of a fairytale as the couple said their 'I Dos' in the presence of their family and friends. Following their wedding, the duo was spotted on an errand in Calabasas as they took a ride around town in their Rolls Royce.

While stepping out for a drive together, Britney and Sam were seen riding in their decorated Rolls Royce that consisted of the flower decor and the "Just Married" sign. As reported by Page Six, the couple was dressed casually during the outing as they ran errands while stopping by at the grocery store and later also a burger joint in Calabasas. This was the couple's first outing after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday.

Britney and Sam's wedding saw the attendance of several big names from the entertainment industry including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace. For her wedding, Britney was seen wearing a stunning gown designed by Versace and looked every bit gorgeous as she walked down the aisle in it and reportedly had the Elvis Presly song Can't Help Falling in Love playing during the special moment.

The couple's wedding day began on a scary note after Britney's ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander tried to gatecrash her wedding while being on an Instagram live session. He was arrested by the authorities for trespassing after security caught him entering the venue.

