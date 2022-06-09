Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to get married in an 'intimate ceremony' today; Reports

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting married today. According to various reports, as per PEOPLE, the pop superstar, 40, and the actor and fitness trainer, 28, will marry in Los Angeles on Thursday in a pretty private ceremony attended by roughly 60 people from their close circle.

According to sources, Spears will wear a Versace gown on their wedding day. Their wedding takes place approximately nine months after they announced their engagement. Spears and Asghari initially became romantically involved in 2016 after meeting during the shooting of the singer's Slumber Party music video. Spears revealed in a radio interview in 2017 that it took them roughly "five months" to reconnect following her video shoot. Since then, the couple has shared romantic moments from their relationship on social media, uploading adorable videos and photographs from their numerous adventures, including a March vacation to Las Vegas for Asghari's birthday.

However, Spears teased the progress of her wedding plans on Instagram in May, posting a photo of her veil. In the same month, Asghari disclosed in an Instagram Story that "the big day has been set," albeit they are keeping it a secret until after they tie the knot. Interestingly, it has now been revealed that the pair have been discreetly organizing their wedding behind the scenes and will allegedly tie the knot on Thursday. It's been also reported that Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, did not invite her mother Lynn and father Jamie Spears, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, following a public spat with all three over her strict conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Iranian-born actor has "been Britney's rock for years," with the singer revealing last June that "she leans on him for everything." Spears shares two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

