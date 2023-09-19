Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly spoken 'minimally' throughout divorce proceedings; Read INSDE

In a surprising turn of events, pop icon Britney Spears and her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, have chosen silence as their path following their recent separation. Since the announcement of their split, the couple has remained unusually tight-lipped, sparking intrigue among fans and the media alike.

Britney and Sam's communication breakdown

It appears that the once-happy couple, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, have opted for minimal communication since their decision to part ways. But hardly at all,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, "Britney and Sam have spoken minimally. But hardly at all," shedding light on the apparent disconnect between the two. The source also disclosed that Spears, aged 41, has severed ties with her recent fling, Paul Richard Soliz.

Sam Asghari, aged 29, initiated the divorce proceedings on August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Notably, he also requested spousal support and asked that Britney cover his attorney's fees. These legal details emerged from documents obtained by Us Weekly. The couple's official date of separation was noted as July 28.

Sam's Instagram account

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about their separation, saying, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. ... We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always." This public statement gave fans a glimpse into the couple's amicable parting.

Britney's reaction

Britney Spears also took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the breakup, stating, "Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!!" She went on to thank her friends for their support during this challenging time, emphasizing her need to move forward.

In the midst of her newfound single status, Britney Spears has been keeping busy with various personal projects. She's been working on new music and is set to release her memoir, "The Woman in Me," on October 24. These creative endeavors demonstrate her resilience and determination to chart her own path.

However, recent headlines have brought attention to Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who was announced as a contestant on season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars." Britney, it seems, is not entirely pleased with this career move. An insider explained, "Jamie Lynn's DWTS announcement didn't sit well with Britney. She feels like given what she's going through, it's not the right time." Britney is concerned that her sister may be capitalizing on her high-profile divorce and upcoming memoir release.

The insider also revealed that Britney "doesn't feel she's being protected by her family at the moment." This highlights the ongoing strain in Britney's relationship with her family, which dates back to her conservatorship in 2008. During her legal battle for freedom, she accused her parents and sister of not supporting her, leading to the termination of the conservatorship in November 2021.

