Britney Spears and Sam Asghari head for a Hawaiian vacay after explosive conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears reportedly looked "happy" and "relaxed" as she arrived in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

After delivering a heartbreaking testimony at her recently held conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears took off to a vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The couple has reportedly taken off to Hawaii after the singer's court hearing where she opened up about her traumatic experience. As per E!, the couple arrived in a private jet to Maui on Thursday, June 24. Sam had also shared a video of the duo from the flight they took for a holiday.

As per E!, an eyewitness revealed that the Toxic singer looked extremely "relaxed" after her arrival. The eyewitness also informed E! that Spears was delighted to be on a vacation and mentioned, "Britney looked very happy and excited to be going back to Hawaii. She was giddy and all smiles as she landed on the island."

According to E! Britney enjoyed some alone time with Sam and the duo also sat by the pool of the resort they are residing in and chatted for a long time. The witness further told E!, "Britney looked like she was in her happy place in a pink bikini at the pool getting some sun."

During her explosive testimony at the conservatorship hearing, Britney expressed her desire to live a "full life" and also mentioned how she would want to have a normal relationship with her boyfriend. The singer said, "All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby."

As for Britney's relationship, the singer and Sam have been together since 2016 after they first met on the set of her music video, Slumber Party.

