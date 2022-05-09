Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set their wedding date; Singer teases a glimpse of her veil

After getting engaged last year, Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple who recently confirmed their pregnancy is ready to get married soon and has even set a wedding date as per Sam Asghari. Britney's fiance confirmed the same in his Instagram story where he posted a photo of the duo and revealed that the date for the big day has been set.

Asghari wrote, "Our lives have been a real-life fairytale. Also, The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after" suggesting that the couple will be keeping details about their wedding a secret. Britney had also recently hinted at her wedding prep recently as she dropped a photo of her cat who was seated alongside her wedding dress veil. She captioned the photo, "Introducing Wendy !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress."

Check out Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' posts here:

Previously, in November 2021, Spears had announced that she had chosen her longtime friend and iconic designer Donatella Versace to make her wedding dress. Versace also spoke dearly of Britney Spears during a recent event where she spoke about how the singer is doing post her conservatorship termination and said, the singer is "doing well" and that she finds the pop star to be in "an amazing state of mind" as per Page Six.

Britney Spears' marriage with Sam Asghari will be her third one following her brief marriage with Jason Alexander in 2004 and her second marriage with Kevin Federline which the singer separated from in 2007.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari wants their first baby's gender to be a surprise; Find out why