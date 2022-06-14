Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signed a prenup ‘in her favor’ before their fairytale wedding; Reports

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in an intimate ceremony on June 9 after signing a prenuptial agreement. According to TMZ, the prenuptial agreement between the 40-year-old pop artist and Sam, 28, protects the pop star's USD 60 million wealth in case the couple divorces. “Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor,” a source said as per Page Six. “Her money is protected.”

However, It was earlier revealed that she had assigned her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, the responsibility of hiring a family lawyer to create the arrangement. At the time, Spears and Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, expressed concern in court records that her estranged father, Jamie Spears, would put a stop to their plans since Jamie was still the conservator of Britney's multimillion-dollar estate at the time. Jamie was suspended a few days later, and Britney's 13-year conservatorship concluded in November 2021.

Interestingly, when Britney, 40, and Asghari, 28, announced their engagement in September 2021, many fans asked what would happen to her money if they divorced. In the midst of the chatter, the personal trainer-turned-actor quipped on Instagram,“Of course we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day.”

Meanwhile, Britney and Asghari married last Thursday in the garden of her Thousand Oaks property. The pair were joined by A-list celebrities such as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore, who partied with them throughout the night. Britney's parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, as well as her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not in attendance at the wedding. Sean Preston, 16, and James Jayden, 15, were also absent from the party.

