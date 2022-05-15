Britney Spears announces heartbreaking miscarriage news: We have lost our miracle baby

Britney Spears' "miracle baby" has unfortunately passed away. The singer, 40, confirmed her loss on Saturday through Instagram in a joint statement with fiancé Sam Asghari. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the statement read.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.” However, Spears and Asghari, 28, added that their love for each other is their “strength” right now. The post, signed “Sam & Britney,” also included a caption which read, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family Thank you for your support.” Read the full statement below:

Spears confirmed earlier this year that she and Asghari were expecting their first child and her third. She and ex-husband Kevin Federline have two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Since September 2021, the Gimme More singer has been engaged to Asghari. Last weekend, the fitness instructor revealed on Instagram Stories that the couple had officially selected their wedding date. Britney and Sam initially met in 2016, when Britney hired Sam to play her love interest in her Slumber Party music video.

They began dating shortly after and have been inseparable ever since, with the personal trainer at the musician's side throughout the majority of her conservatory period. After being released from her court order last year, she recently expressed her desire to raise a family with her lover.

