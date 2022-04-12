Britney Spears announces pregnancy news, expecting first child with fiance Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is expecting a child! The pop diva, 40, confirmed her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on April 11. She said that she had begun to gain weight during a recent vacation to Maui with the 28-year-old fitness trainer. Britney wrote, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

However, Britney, who already has boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her former marriage to Kevin Federline, went on to declare that she "won't be going out as much" to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. The Stronger singer reflected on her previous experience as an expecting celebrity in the limelight as she further said, "it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible."

Meanwhile, Britney ended her announcement by saying that she now plans on "doing yoga every day" instead of going out, adding, "Spreading lots of joy and love!!!" Britney was officially released from her conservatorship five months ago, so the new bun in the oven arrives at a good time. Britney claimed during an emotional speech at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, that she was compelled to get an IUD that prevented her from becoming pregnant while she was still under the conservatorship.

Interestingly, Britney expressed her desire to have a child with Sam many times before it became a reality! In a November Instagram post, the Piece of Me singer appeared to hint that she intended to have a young girl, telling followers that she was "thinking about having another baby."

