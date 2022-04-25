Britney Spears announces she's taking a 'social media hiatus' amid her pregnancy

Britney Spears is taking a short break from social media and the singer made sure to give her fans an update about the same before disappearing for a little while from the social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, Britney made the announcement on Sunday as she confirmed that she will be going on a "social media hiatus" for a little while.

Apart from mentioning her decision to take a break in the captions, the singer posted a cute video of a baby lounging in a chair while wearing sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair. The video seemed to signify what Britney plans to do on her social media break. Spears' announcement about taking a break from the social platforms also comes after her recent announcement confirming her pregnancy.

The singer is expecting her first baby with her fiance Sam Asghari. After announcing that she's pregnant, Britney in her other social media posts also showed off her "small" baby bump. On April 11, the singing superstar announced to the world that she was expecting her third child as she wrote after coming back from her Maui trip in the captions, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

The pregnancy news was further also confirmed by her fiance Sam Asghari who wrote a post about fatherhood and what it means for him. Britney will be welcoming her third child, she is already a mother to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

