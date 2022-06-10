Britney Spears asked Paris Hilton for wedding advice before getting married to Sam Asghari; Reports

Britney Spears is fortunate to have Paris Hilton on her side. A source close to the socialite reported as per E! News that the Toxic singer approached her for wedding tips before marrying Sam Asghari. "They keep in touch and Paris is happy to be there for Britney," the insider said. "She is excited to be a part of her life and be a friend to her."

Paris was among the celebrities that attended Britney and Sam's wedding in Los Angeles. Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Donatella Versace, Paris' husband Carter Reum, and her mother Kathy Hilton were all present during the singer's wedding, which included a massive Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage. While many of Britney's famous pals attended her wedding, many of her family members were absent, including her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Despite the fact that her children were not there to witness their mother's wedding, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that there were no bad feelings, adding, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward." However, according to a source close to Britney, her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not invited to the special ceremony, which is not surprising given the recent controversy surrounding the termination of her conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Jason Alexander, who was married to the Gimme More singer for three days in 2004, was also a surprise wedding crasher for Britney and Sam. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f*** is the family?" Jason said while recording his invasion on Instagram Live. However, a source close to Sam told E! News, "Britney expressed she's a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," adding that she wanted her wedding to feel "to feel like a fairytale."

ALSO READ:Britney Spears wore three different outfits during her wedding reception with husband Sam Asghari