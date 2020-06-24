Britney Spears asks beau Sam Asghari to 'be quiet' as she wishes LGBTQ community on occasion of Pride Month

Britney Spears shrieks 'baby, be quiet' as beau Sam Asghari interrupts her Pride Month speech for the LGBTQ community.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago to wish the LGBTQ community on the occasion of Pride Month. "To all my friends in the LGBTQ community: Happy Pride Month. You guys bring so much hard passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life," Britney said. "I love you so much it hurts," she added and was suddenly interrupted by beau Sam Asghari to which she had a hilarious response.

As her boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out loudly in between her speech, Britney yelled, "Baby, be quiet!" and made a gesture throwing her hands up. Dressed in a stylish ruffled outfit, Britney Spears looked as fresh as a daisy. The 'Baby One More Time' singer did not stay annoyed with her boyfriend for more than a minute. As evident with her caption, Britney was all hearts and kisses for Sam as she wrote, "Happy Pride Month !!!! I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much …. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you!!!! PS @samasghari ……"

Check out her video:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for almost four years. Britney has two sons from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline and both the kids are under his custody. The 38-year-old singer looks happy with beau Sam Asghari now. Recently, she also hit the beach with him and the couple sunbathed together. "All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari," Britney Spears wrote alongside their pictures.

Also Read: Bikini clad Britney Spears sports a face mask as she soaks up the sun with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×