Britney Spears' attorney to file petition to make Jodi Montgomery permanent conservator over dad Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, is likely to file a petition and ask to make Jodi Montogomery the singer's permanent conservator. Read details below.

Britney Spears' battle for conservatorship has only gotten intense over the last couple of months. Now, according to latest reports, the pop singer's attorney is planning to file a petition to make her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, a permanent one. According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, a remote hearing of the case took place on Wednesday. Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, is likely to file a petition and ask to make Jodi Montogomery Britney's permanent conservator on the next hearing i.e 27 April.

During this remote hearing, Britney's parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, were also present along with their lawyers. For the unversed, conservatorship is a court-appointed guardian to handle the daily and financial affairs of a person restricted due to physical or mental issues. Britney's father Jamie was appointed her co-conservator back in 2008. He, however, took a step back and let licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery take over due to health reasons.

Just last month, the singer made headlines after the judge ruled that her father Jamie and Bessemer Trust will have equal power over the pop singer's finances. The matter garnered more attention than ever as The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears documentary also aired around the same time and feature Britney's rise to fame, her struggle and her strained relationship with her dad Jamie.

With this new petition being filed, we wonder if Britney's father Jamie will still continue to be the singer's conservator.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie, kids willing to offer alleged domestic violence proof against Brad Pitt during divorce trial?

Share your comment ×