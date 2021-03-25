Britney Spears' attorney files petition requesting to replace her father with Jodi Montgomery as conservator

Britney Spears'attorney has now filed a petition requesting to remove her father Jamie Spears as permanent conservator.

Britney Spears is taking a legal route to remove her father Jamie Spars as her conservator. In a recent development, the singer's attorney has filed a petition seeking to replace her father with Jodi Montgomery as her permanent conservator. While Jamie Spears has been the conservator of both her person and estate since 2008, it was Montgomery who served as the singer's temporary conservator due to Spears' health issues in September 2019. As reported by CNN, the petition asks Montogomery to overseeing Spears' medical decisions.

The petition also mentions other details such as Montgomery be given the right to be able to "restrict and limit visitors by any means" and be able to "retain caretakers" and "security guards" for Spears as reported by CNN. The petition requests that Jamie Spears resign as conservator of her person and remain co-conservator of her estate.

Reportedly, Britney is also requesting that she retain the right to petition for termination of the conservatorship as a whole. After the release of FX documentary Framing Britney Spears, the Toxic singer's conservatorship has become a topic of discussion on social media which also led to an online movement called #FreeBritney take place.

The Free Britney movement has garnered immense support from not only her fans but also celebrities. Artists such as Charlie Puth, Cher, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and more have shown their support for Britney's conservatorship to be removed by sharing online posts. The decision on the petition filed by Britney's lawyer will be taken in the hearing to be held on April 27.

