Britney Spears’ attorney slams ‘false and defamatory’ report linking singer to crystal meth use; DEETS here

Earlier Daily Mail reported that Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline and estranged father, Jamie Spears are worried that she is on crystal meth and might die due to overdose. Reportedly, Jamie said that Spears might end up like Amy Winehouse, who dies of alcohol poisoning at 27. While Federline is ‘terrified’ that something might happen to the mother of his kids.

Now this report has been squashed by both Britney Spears and Kevin Federline on Sunday. Spears’ attorney has slammed the Daily Mail for such defamatory reports. Here’s everything to know about the same.

Britney Spears’ attorney on false reports

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has slammed the reports accusing the Toxic singer of using crystal meth and called them ‘false and defamatory’. Page Six reported that Rosengart had sent a legal letter to the Daily Mail on Sunday. The letter demanded an internal investigation to be carried out for exploitation of Spears’ minor kids, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline.

Spears’ attorney Rosengart also said that Kevin Federline had acknowledged the falsity of the story when he earlier spoke to TMZ. Additionally, before publishing the story Daily Mail didn’t contact the Toxic singer’s representative which indicates malice on part of Daphne Barak, writer of the story.

The content of the legal letter reported by Page Six states, “I have separately learnt that on several occasions, Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, again her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing, and outrageous. Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today’s standards of ‘journalism’ and the unfair scrutiny she has faced.”

Mathew Rosengart has also asked Daily Mail to delete and immediately retract the false story against Britney Spears and take necessary actions in this matter. Meanwhile, Barak told Page Six, “There are 12 days filming with Federline, his wife, his family and others. All – By his request.”

