Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari claims his account was hacked after posting and deleting diamond ring photos

Britney Spears' fans have been waiting for the singer to make the happy announcement about her engagement soon and her beau Sam Asghari seemed to have tricked everyone over the same with his recent post. Asghari after sharing and deleting a diamond ring post said "calm down" while claiming that it was photoshopped and that his account was hacked.

After it was first posted on Sam's account, several fan accounts screengrabbed the post which showed a diamond ring in focus along with the word "lioness" engraved on it. Asghari is known to have referred to Spears as a lioness in his previous social media posts and this led many to believe that the duo was in fact getting engaged.

Although, the happiness was short-lived as Sam later shared a story claiming that it wasn't a legitimate post and said, "account got hacked and was Photoshopped — calm down everyone" as per TMZ.

Speculations about Asghari and Spears' engagement have already been fuelling for a while and recently grew stronger after the former was spotted ring-shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills last week. This led many to believe that Sam's post was about the same ring although it was later clarified by him that it was a photoshopped picture.

Britney and Sam have been going strong since a while now and have been together for over five years. The singer has mentioned in a recent social media post that he has been her rock and that he has been by her side through her "hardest years" amid the conservatorship.

