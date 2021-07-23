Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari JOKES about being 'secretly married' to her while addressing engagement rumours

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly been dating since over five years after first meeting on the sets of her music video shoot for Slumber Party. Ever since Spears opened up about her wish to get married and have more kids during her conservatorship testimony, fans have been speculating about her marriage with boyfriend Sam Asghari and many even expected the singer to get engaged during their recent trip to Maui. While Britney hasn't addressed her wedding rumours, Asghari recently reacted to the same.

After being quizzed if he was married to Spears, Sam decided to give paparazzi a funny response as he told TMZ, "People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii. And we have twins."

The duo has been open about their relationship since the beginning and are often seen sharing loved-up photos with each other. Britney and Sam sparked engagement rumours recently after the singer was spotted wearing a ring which led fans to believe that Asghari had proposed to her.

Sam and Britney have remained strong amid the singer's conservatorship battle and a source close to the duo had previously spoken about their relationship to People saying, "Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out. She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and also shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James with him.

