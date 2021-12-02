Britney Spears Birthday Throwback: When the popstar’s traumatising conservatorship testimony shook the world

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears celebrates her 40th birthday today! This year has been a monumental one in the entertainer’s life as, for the first time in 13 years, the singer spoke up against her conservatorship and got free from it in a historic win last month! To join the pop icon in celebrating her big day, we’re looking back at the groundbreaking plea she made to end her conservatorship.

In court records obtained by The New York Times in June, Spears has pleaded with the judge to end her “abusive” conservatorship. In her moving testimony, Spears said: “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

She added: “If I didn’t do any of my meetings and work from eight to six at night, which is 10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off, I wouldn’t be able to see my kids or my boyfriend. I never had a say in my schedule. They always told me I had to do this. And Ma’am, I will tell you, sitting in a chair 10 hours a day, seven days a week, it ain’t fun… and especially when you can’t walk out the front door.”

During her statement, Spears also said, "I've lied and told the whole world that I'm okay and that I'm happy… It's a lie … I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized." The singer’s fans started the #FreeBritney movement to uncover the truth about Spears' conservatorship, hoping for the pop sensation to regain autonomy over her affairs.

