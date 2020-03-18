Britney Spears BLASTS bullies for criticising her swimsuit pictures: Says ‘Mean comments hurt my feelings’

Britney Spears slammed the internet bullies for posting mean comments about her social media posts. Here’s what she had to say.

Britney Spears is slamming the internet bullies for criticising and posting mean comments on her pictures. The 38-year-old singer hit out at the social media bullies for trolling her and hurting her feelings on Instagram. “I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” Britney wrote alongside a motivational quote reading: “Nobody watches you harder than people who can't stand you.”

Stating that she gets very excited about posting stuff on social media and it hurts her feelings when people troll her with mean comments, the singer wrote, “For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background ! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!” she added.

Check out her post here:

She then spoke about the Coronavirus Pandemic that has taken the world by storm and noted that health crisis should teach people how to be kind to each other. “Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. ! PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people ! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice !” she concluded the caption.

