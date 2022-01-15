Britney Spears BLASTS Jamie Lynn's claim of her locking them in room with a knife: Stop with these crazy lies

Britney Spears has rejected allegations that she previously locked herself and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a room while holding a knife. Jamie Lynn made the charges in her new book, Things I Never Said, describing her sister's conduct as "erratic, paranoid, and spiralling."

Hitting back via Twitter on Thursday, Britney, 40, wrote: "Jamie Lynn .. congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW .. I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!"

Check out her tweet here:

She went on: "Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW ... LOWER ... LOWEST ... because you win on that one, babe !!!" Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn made the bombshell knife allegation during an interview with Nightline, when she was questioned why she put it in her biography. Jamie Lynn said about the alleged event, as per Daily Mail, "I was scared. That was a moment I had. I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody, but I also was so upset that she didn't feel safe."

As per Daily Mail, Jamie Lynn's marketing tour for her tell-all memoir has not impressed Britney. On Thursday night, she tweeted a similar outburst from the day before, in which she stated she felt so bad that 'she might die' while watching her sister Jamie Lynn promote her biography. Britney specifically refuted Jamie Lynn's claim that her behaviour had been 'erratic, paranoid, and spiralling' over the years, which Britney labelled as an attempt to 'sell a book at my expense,' as their family feud continues in the aftermath of Britney's successful attempt to have her father removed as her conservator.

