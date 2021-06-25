Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has reportedly been her 'rock for years' amid conservatorship

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have been together since 2016 and share a rather strong bond revealed a source close to the singer.

Britney Spears' explosive testimony at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday left her fans as well as friends from the industry shocked. The heartbreaking testimony saw Spears detailing her struggles amid the "controlling" conservatorship that has prevented her from living a full life. One of the major points mentioned by Spears during her testimony was her being disallowed to have a baby.

Spears has been in a relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari since 2016 when they first met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party. While the couple isn't allowed to have a normal relationship under the conservatorship restrictions, a source recently informed People how Asghari has stood by the singer's side through thick and thin.

Talking about their relationship, the source informed, "Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out. She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

The model hasn't been much vocal about his relationship with Spears and even during the recent conservatorship hearing, Asghari showed support for his girlfriend in a subtle way by posting a picture of himself wearing a 'Free Britney' t-shirt.

In a rare statement that Sam did give about his relationship with Britney when he spoke to People in February, he said, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

