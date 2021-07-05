Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has reportedly NEVER proposed to the pop singer

Britney Spears during her recent conservatorship testimony mentioned that she would want to get married and have a baby after she gets her life back to normal.

Britney Spears' recent conservatorship testimony saw her make several revelations including how she wants to have more children and also that she hopes to get married and live a "full life." After the testimony, Spears headed for a vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari to Hawaii and this led several fans of the singer to speculate if she's getting engaged during their Maui vacay.

While the singer returned from her vacation without an engagement ring, a TMZ report now states despite Spears wanting to marry and the duo having discussed their future, Asghari has reportedly not proposed to the singer as of yet.

A TMZ source informed, "[Sam Asghari] hasn’t made a move or attempted to get engaged." The source further added that they have spoken about it but "never formalized it with a proposal."

In her testimony, while speaking about marriage and having kids, Spears mentioned, "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don’t want me to have children. So basically this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life."

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first met in 2016 during the filming of her music video for Slumber Party. It was previously informed by a People source that the singer considers him to be her "rock" amid the tough conservatorship and also stated that Asghari too tries to be by her side as much as he can.

