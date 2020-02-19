Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari posts an adorable message for his ‘lioness’ after her accident

Britney Spears broke a bone in her foot and her boyfriend Sam Asghari posted an adorable recovery message for the singer. Check it out

Britney Spears was hospitalised after she broke a bone in her foot while dancing and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had the sweetest recovery message for her. In a series of Instagram posts, Asghari revealed that the 38-year-old singer fractured her metatarsal bone while dancing and was hospitalised after the accident. He posted a goofy picture of himself and Spears, who can be seen wearing a hospital gown, with a thermometer sticker on her forehead. Another picture posted by Asghari features the singer’s cast.

He also posted a video in which he is writing the word ‘stronger’ in her cast with colourful markers. “When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off,” he wrote alongside the post. Britney is not the only member of her family to land in the hospital this week.

On Valentine’s Day, her niece got injured as well. Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn revealed in an Instagram post that her daughter Maddie had suffered a buckle fracture. “Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in! It is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I’ll forget to respond, and then I’m being rude. #HappyValentinesDay,” she wrote alongside a picture of her daughter showing off her cast.

