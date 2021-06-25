Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shares FIRST glimpse of the star since bombshell conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has shared a cute video of the two on a private jet hours after the court hearing. Check out the details.

Pop sensation Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. After being under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears for the last 13 years, she finally broke her silence in a bombshell court hearing. Britney pleaded with the judge to end her conservatorship and opened up about some heavy topics. Fans of the singer-songwriter came forward to extend support as they waited outside the court with colourful signs. Now, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has shared a cute video of the two on a private jet hours after the court hearing.

On Thursday, Asghari posted a series of Instagram videos in which the two seemed happier than ever as they played with a variety of morphing filters. The actor has been a source of support for the hitmaker throughout her legal battle. Ahead of her court appearance, he showed support for his girlfriend by wearing a “Free Britney” T-shirt and posting a picture on his Instagram story. #FreeBritney campaign was a campaign that was launched by Spears’ fans, who believed that the singer was wanted to be freed from her decade-long conservatorship agreement.

In Spears’ testimony, she made some shocking claims. The singer called her conservatorship “abusive” and also compared it to sex trafficking. She stated, “In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will.” The singer also criticized her family including her father Jamie Spears for the way they handled the conservatorship.

