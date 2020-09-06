  1. Home
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari SLAMS Kelly Oxford for saying singer’s Instagram is ‘too scary for her’

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari recently clapped back at author Kelly Oxford who claimed that Britney’s Instagram was “too scary for her.” See what he said below.
September 6, 2020
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari SLAMS Kelly Oxford for saying singer's Instagram is 'too scary for her'
Music icon Britney Spears is very open with her fans on her Instagram page and she’s not afraid to show off her true self to the world. However, the author and screenwriter Kelly Oxford doesn’t seem to be a fan. She recently commented on one of Britney’s recent posts and said, “This account finally got too scary for me.” 

 

To which, Britney‘s boyfriend Sam Asghari jumped to her defence and clapped back at Kelly’s comment. A fan account captured Sam‘s response to the now-deleted comment. He wrote, “what’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think… We need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”

 

Kelly has shown concern for Britney in the past and over the summer she tweeted out a link to a long explanation of what’s going on in the conservatorship. In case you're unaware, Britney‘s hopes for how the conservatorship will continue were just revealed in new court documents. The 38-year-old Glory pop star, recently voiced her opposition to father Jamie Spears becoming her sole conservator again, filed documents via her lawyers opposing her dad’s motions to seal parts of the conservatorship case, via TMZ on September 3. 

 

The move comes amid rampant speculation and concerns among fans regarding her well-being under the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, prompting the viral “#FreeBritney” movement on social media.

 

TMZ

