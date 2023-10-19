Britney Spears broke up with Justin Timberlake for THIS reason: DEETS inside

Britney Spears, 41, has revealed some shocking information in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, set to be released on October 24.

Britney Spears revealed the reason for her breakup with Justin Timberlake

According to reports from TMZ, Britney Spears, 41, claims in her book that when she was dating Justin Timberlake, 42, he was unfaithful to her between 1999 and 2002. However, Britney doesn't mention the name of the woman with whom Justin cheated because that person “now has a family,” and Britney doesn't want to cause them "embarrassment."

There had been rumors in the past that Britney might have been the one who cheated on Justin because of his song Cry Me A River, which he released after they broke up. However, Justin Timberlake never directly said that Britney had been unfaithful during their relationship. This is the first time Britney has accused Justin of cheating on her since they split over 20 years ago.

In her memoir, Britney also shares another deeply personal detail, revealing that she had an abortion when she was with Justin. She explains “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,”

During their relationship, Britney and Justin were both in their late teens and early 20s. Justin, now married to actress Jessica Biel, has tried to stay out of the public drama surrounding Britney and her conservatorship. He is now a father of two sons, Silas and Phineas. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Justin is trying to focus on his, own and not to "concern himself" with Britney's book. The source said, he "has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her.”

Before the news of Britney's alleged abortion became public, sources indicated to Page Six that Justin was curious about what she might reveal in her memoir and a little "concerned" about it. The source said, “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.”

About Britney Spears' Memoir The Woman In Me

In July, Britney officially announced her memoir, which is described as a courageous and moving story about her life, touching on topics like freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In excerpts from the book, she has talked about her conservatorship, which she says took away her freedom, as well as her experiences with alcohol, including drinking with her mother, Lynne Spears, at a young age.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Felicia be able to advice Maxie for the better after Brook Lynn's shocking betrayal?