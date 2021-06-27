Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz celebrate 1 year engagement by dropping 10 million USD on california property

Brooklyn Beckham and fiacee Nicola Peltz just purchased a mansion in California to mark their 1 year anniversary of their engagement. Scroll down to know more on this.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham recently took a major step in a relationship with fiancee Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn, 22, recently purchased a house for his fiancee as the duo celebrated the one-year anniversary of the day they got engaged! The couple jointly bought a swanky new mansion in Beverly Hills, California for more than 10 million USD. The more than 7,000 square-foot residence is located not far from where his family lived several years ago when David played for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

According to real estate records via E! News, the mansion, which was built last year had five bedrooms, a luxury kitchen, a pool, spa, a wine cellar and other amenities. It also boasts sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles. Brooklyn and Nicola, 26, have not commented about the purchase of their new home.

Also marking the day on Instagram, Brooklyn wrote: "This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, June 23. "She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby." Nicola replied, "I love you so much baby."

