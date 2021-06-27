Britney Spears’ brother in law DEFENDS her family after pop icons statement about her tortured conservatorship

Britney Spears’ brother in law, who’s married to her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, defended the Spears family after the pop star’s shocking claims.

Following Britney Spears’ disturbing testament about her family and her conservatorship, Britney’s brother in law Jamie Watson, who’s married to her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, recently defended the Spears family from the pop icon’s heartbreaking claims. If you missed it, this week, Britney spoke to her conservatorship judge in a 23-minute phone call, and for the first time opened up against her family and said they didn’t do anything to help her throughout the last 13 years of her conservatorship. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Britney said. She also said, “My whole family did nothing.”

Now, Jamie W. is saying that the allegations against the Spears family are not true. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” Jamie Watson told the New York Post. He added, “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

After her shocking and heartbreaking statement to the court, the singer posted a quote on Instagram. And mentioned that while it may have seemed like she lived a fairytale life, Spears revealed that nothing about her life is perfect. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not."

Adding further about her previous posts where she suggested that she was doing fine, Britney apologised saying, "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years …I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me." Spears also mentioned how social media helped her provide an "outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through."

