Britney Spears’ business manager QUITS after her dad Jamie Spears hires new manager on her behalf

Britney Spears recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that her business manager recently quit without notice after her dad Jamie Spears hired new management on her behalf. The singer is still struggling to gain financial access to her accounts with dad Jamie as sole conservator.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship recently took another dramatic turn after her business manager quit! The singer claimed that the change happened out of the blue, adding that the bigger issue is her dad hiring a new manager without giving her any notice. Britney's legal team filed docs requesting Bessemer Trust Company become the sole conservator of her business affairs, as opposed to just co-conservator with her father, Jamie.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Britney said the move that set things in motion was an October 28 letter telling her that Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group resigned as Britney's business manager without any prior notice. The pop icon said she's got beef with her dad for hiring Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan to come on as the new business manager without giving her notice or a chance to interview Kane, review the terms of his hiring, or consider alternatives.

Britney also told TMZ that the move brings serious concern because Jamie's goal "is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with [Jamie's] legal team." Britney claims it's all part of Jamie's attempts to "retain full functional control of her assets, books and records."

Britney added that she'll file a petition to remove Jamie as the co-conservator of the estate so that Bessemer can serve that role alone. Earlier this year she requested Jamie be removed as the sole conservator of her business affairs. At that point, she was fine with him staying on as co-conservator, but now she wants him out altogether.

