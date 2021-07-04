Britney Spears called 911 night before her testimony; Star wanted to ‘report herself as a victim of abuse’?

According to The New Yorker, pop icon Britney Spears made a call to 911 and reported herself as a “victim of conservatorship abuse” the night before giving her testimony in court.

After Britney Spears’ horrific testimony about her cruel conservatorship, new revelations are being made. And a new report via The New Yorker suggests that the pop star had been trying to get help to end her conservatorship for a while now. Today, The New Yorker published a report alleging that Britney called 911 on the night before she gave testimony in court. The report reads: “On the eve of the hearing, according to both to a person close to Spears and to law enforcement in Ventura County, California, where she lives, Spears called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.”

Unfortunately, the details of the call are sealed by the county in lieu of an ongoing investigation. The report also gave some new details about the meetings Britney‘s team had every week. They wrote, “every Thursday at noon, about ten people responsible for managing Spears’ legal and business affairs, public relations, and social media met to discuss merchandise deals, song-license requests, and Spears’s posts to Instagram and Twitter.”

It’s alleged in the article that Britney writes her own social media posts and submits them to her team at CrowdSurf. There have been posts that were deemed “too sensitive to upload” because they raise legal questions.

If you missed it, during her testimony, Spears touched upon her social media posts and mentioned that they were a "lie". A day after the explosive hearing, Spears took to Instagram to share a post where she stated that she was "embarrassed" to share what happened to her. The singer in her post shared a quote about reading fairytales and alongside the same mentioned that while it may have seemed like she lived a fairytale life, Spears revealed that nothing about her life is perfect. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not."

Also Read: Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shares FIRST glimpse of the star since bombshell conservatorship hearing

Share your comment ×