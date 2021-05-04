Britney Spears calls documentaries about her 'hypocritical'; Criticises them for highlighting her trauma

Britney Spears called out the 'many' documentaries based on her life and revealed what was wrong with them.

Britney Spears' life has become a major point of discussion, ever since the Free Britney movement gained support as fans began to discuss the singer's conservatorship. The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears further took a deeper look at the pop star's career, her imminent rise to fame and her tumultuous fall. While earlier, Spears had shared a post on Instagram, revealing that she only watched parts of the documentary and cried for "two weeks" after that, in her recent post, she was more vocal about what she thought about it.

Spears took to Instagram to share a long post about the "many documentaries" that are being based on her life. The Toxic singer stated that she was "deeply flattered" about the interest people were taking in her life but called out the documentaries for being "hypocritical."

Revealing her thoughts about watching films with other people's take on her life, Britney wrote, "So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative."

Stressing further on how the documentaries were focussing more on Spears' traumatizing times over everything else, the singer wrote, "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing."

In her post, Britney further assured fans that she was having a good time and looking forward to summer and shared her plans for the same. As for the singer's conservatorship case, her lawyer recently approached the court to ask if Spears could herself speak at the upcoming hearing.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears shares a special message for fans; Says she's 'flattered' with their concern and empathy

Things you should know about Britney Spears For how long has Britney Spears been in conservatorship? Britney has been under legal conservatorship of her father since 2008 What is Free Britney movement? A fan movement that campaigns her legal fight to regain autonomy over her affairs Is Britney Spears in a relationship? Britney Spears is in a relationship with actor, model Sam Asghari since 2016

Credits :Instagram Britney Spears

Share your comment ×