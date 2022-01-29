Britney Spears calls Jamie Lynn a ‘scum’ for ‘making money' off her, accuses sister of 'lying’ in new book

Britney Spears' family dispute with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears continues. It continued in a fresh Instagram post by Britney on Friday night, in which she used video of talk show presenters defending her.

In the caption the pop star, 40, spoke directly to the Things I Should Have Said author, 30: "You are scum." Adrienne Bailon and Akbar Gbajabiamila sided with the Oops... I Did It Again singer in two distinct segments from The Real and The Talk. They made similar concerns, emphasising that, in their view, Jamie should have handled her issues with Britney behind closed doors rather than exposing her in her honest book, which is now a top seller. Britney expressed her displeasure in an Instagram caption, "The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn."

Check out her post here:

She also added that, contrary to her family's assertions, her 'whole family' was aware of the abuse of her prior conservatorship. Referencing the shared talk show outtakes she wrote, "What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is." Sarcastically, she went on to say, "Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all. The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your f***ing lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas." As per Daily Mail, the Slave 4 U singer was referring to Jamie's sister's former Zoey 101 co-star, who accused Jamie of 'lying up a storm' about her in the written work.

Britney capped off the caption as she wrote, "You are scum, Jamie Lynn." However, It's not the first time Brit has used the word to refer to the former tween idol. She said on social media earlier this month, "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!"