Britney Spears CALLS OUT close people who 'never showed up' before: Stop with your righteous approach

In a recent Instagram post, singer Britney Spears slammed her so-called close friends who didn't show up for her publicly during her conservatorship battle.

Amid ongoing trials regarding Britney Spears' conservatorship battle against her father, the actress posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account to express frustration towards those "closest to her'' but providing her with zero support in her tough times. The 'Gimme More' singer stood up against people who were being nice to her privately but did not show concern publicly.

With an image of a quote that read, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask", Spears shared her agony towards people who "never showed up", referring to the recent conservatorship war she has been fighting alone. " There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support...there's nothing worse than that !!!!", Spears penned.

Continuing her post, the 39-year-old singer pointed out that people who claim to love her the most have been silent all along. Mentioning how she didn't find her hands pulling her up while she was "drowning", Spears wrote, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO …"

Britney Spears did not reveal names in her post, but urged them to stop with the "righteous approach". Later, she wished them a good day and sent her love across, being sarcastic.

Britney’s post came two days after the singer was approved of hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her new attorney. Her long-held court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, had also left shortly after.

