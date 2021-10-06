Britney Spears CALLS OUT family for remaining silent amid her conservatorship struggle

Britney Spears is finally opening up about her life and her struggles amid the conservatorship after the court recently removed her father as her conservator. Spears in her recent Instagram post wrote a note suggesting how her family has maintained its silence and in a way has been complicit in what happened to her during the conservatorship.

The singer shared a note on Instagram that seemed to be throwing shade at her siblings, especially her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. In her message, Britney wrote about how no one helped her amid her abusive conservatorship and slammed family members for saying things like, "sorry, you’re in a conservatorship."

Spears sharing a photo of two women which made her cry, showed one of them "saving her divine feminine sister" and explaining why she shared the same, Spears further added a detailed note. In her caption she wrote, "I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!"

Spears further thanked her attorney Matthew Rosengart who helped her win her case against the removal of her father as her conservator and wrote, "Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life."

After Jamie Spears' suspension, Britney has been sharing a lot of posts on Instagram which her fans have been delighted to see. The singer recently also asked her fans on Instagram where she should get married while hinting at tying the knot soon with fiance Sam Asghari.

