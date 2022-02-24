Britney Spears calls out her former management firm, claims 'they were trying to kill me'

Britney Spears is preparing for a court battle with her former business managers at TriStar Entertainment, a corporation extensively engaged in her conservatorship, which she now says tried to end her life.

The singer went off on TriStar on Wednesday, particularly its head honcho Lou Taylor and her right hand lady, Robin Greenhill – two ladies who were reportedly a vital part of Britney's life and she accuses them of much more than wrongdoing. Britney in her caption discusses a meeting that she thinks Greenhill and Taylor arranged, and she alleges Kate Beckinsale was also there... solely to flatter Britney. Britney penned, "Ha those same bi**** killed me a week later !!!! My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!!"

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Britney never went into detail about how they allegedly attempted to kill her, but she added, "Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s*** out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!"

Interestingly, in other news, Britney Spears will soon be able to add author to her list of achievements as the 40-year-old pop diva has agreed to write a tell-all memoir in an unprecedented agreement for USD 15 million, as per Page Six. Spears had been planning a book since she was enraged by the charges made in her younger sister Jamie Lynn's withering tome, "Things I Should Have Said," which was published in January of this year.