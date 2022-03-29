Britney Spears calls out her mother, sister & ex-boyfriend's betrayal: All for fame and attention

On Monday, Britney Spears uploaded a lengthy post which has since been deleted. In her post, the pop sensation detailed how the people in her life had betrayed her and done her wrong. The artist made headlines in 2021 as she won her conservatorship case and was liberated from her father Jamie Spears' jurisdiction but things have not really calmed down in the Spears household since then.

In her recent post, via ET Canada, the toxic singer uploaded a video of herself as she danced while showcasing her "new dress." In the caption, Britney let her words flow as she blamed her mother Lynn Spears for using her name for fame and attention as she wrote, "Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ??? ‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!!"

Britney went on and allegedly referenced Justin Timberlake, her ex-boyfriend, as she seemingly mentioned his song Cry Me a River from his first solo album Justified. Britney continued, "Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!" Then she brought up her recent drama with sister Jamie-Lynn Spears about her memoir which did not sit well with Britney. The artist accused her sister of using her too through "one of the hardest times in your life."

Meanwhile, concluding her post, Britney seemingly addressed previous reports which revealed that Spears had signed a USD 15 Million deal to write her own tell-all. She disclosed, "Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do … well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself … that’s why artists play characters to escape !!!!"

However, Britney has not officially denied or confirmed the memoir reports but by the looks of it, there are surely some complications on the matter being taken care of behind the scenes.

ALSO READ Britney Spears DELETES her Instagram account after posting about wanting to be 'feared' than loved