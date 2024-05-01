Britney Spears Calls Sister Jamie Lynn 'B*tch' In Now-Deleted Video Rant; Deets Inside

Pop icon Britney Spears was seen firing shots at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears by calling her derogatory names with the use of vulgarity on her social media. She called her a little b*tch and continued to take jibes at her.

Britney Spears might have reignited feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears

A number of videos were posted on Britney Spears’ Instagram Stories which were later deleted. In these IG stories, she was seen riding in the passenger seat of a car with three friends, one of whom she said was her assistant. They showed the group driving up a mountain, seemingly en route to a remote location — possibly for horseback riding, according to some previous posts by Britney.

The first scenes were relatively benign. But Britney quickly took a controversial turn, using the moment to take aim at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. She joked that their destination was the “jungle” where Jamie was “getting bathed” on TV during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Britney repeatedly called singer Jamie Lynn derogatory names as she expressed apparent disdain for her sister. Her rant with accents and comments about personal hygiene showed once again how scattered and incoherent she can be. She cursed at Jamie calling her "little s***" and a "little b*tch" multiple times in the video.

Britney's Instagram rant against her sister gives fans an insight into her mind

But despite her alarming Instagram words, Britney seemed unfazed by any ongoing concerns over her well-being or financial stability as she went about living life as usual. And though those comments may have been intended as jokes, they do offer a window into where Britney’s head is amid all this messiness about her personal and professional life right now. Mentioning a helicopter ride (even in jest) hints at underlying issues involving money and ongoing legal battles.

The clips tell viewers that any cease-fire between Britney and Jamie Lynn is long gone. Because time has clearly not healed these wounds for Britney. In fact, it seems like it’s gotten even worse than what was publicly perceived before with Britney now openly expressing pure hatred for her sister. This new wave of public venting from Spears might reignite a feud between them.

And just when people think it couldn’t get crazier or more tragic than this — well, it does. With each new video and each passing day, Britney’s life might be becoming a bigger circus wrapped in more enigma — but at least fans are getting the truth straight from the horse’s mouth.

