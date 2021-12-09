Britney Spears can now sign her own documents and control finances as 'free, independent woman'

Britney Spears has now been granted permission to execute documents and manage her own finances after 14 long years. Post conservation end, Judge Brenda Penny has now allowed the singer to sign her own paperwork and take care of her finances.

According to Variety, the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart visited the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on her behalf where she was granted the rights back. After the hearing, Rosengart also noted that despite being a minor win, with his permission granted, Britney “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.” Rosengart also said that his client, “as an independent woman, not under conservatorship,” must be able to write her own documents as well.

For those unversed, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was appointed as the singer's conservator in 2008, following which, Britney was under a conservatorship agreement where she wasn't given the power to control her own finances or make major decisions about her life. However, after a battle of 13 years, her father was removed from her conservatorship agreement, after which, Spears was freed from the conservatorship on November 12.

In the courtroom, as Variety reports, Jamie Spears' attorney Alex Weingarten also requested Britney's father to have access to her estate plan. However, Rosengart strongly opposed the same, noting, that "in a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan” to anybody.

In other news, Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari posted loved-up videos and selfies from the singer's birthday which also raised speculations about their marriage.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears is finally free, conservatorship formally TERMINATED after 13 years