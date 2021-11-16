Britney Spears celebrated her 'freedom' post conservatorship win with 'first glass of champagne'; See post

Looks like Britney Spears spent her weekend sipping champagne and celebrating. On Monday, the 39-year-old pop artist said that she spent the weekend enjoying her newfound "freedom" after an L.A. court revoked her conservatorship of estate and person on Friday.

Check out her post here:

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months." She added, "I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH." However, the singer also praised her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, whom she hired in September after the court granted her the right to do so.

However, Spears isn't the only one who is ecstatic. Fans outside the downtown Los Angeles courtroom burst streamers and cheered for the singer's newfound freedom after the verdict was announced on Friday. Meanwhile, In her post, the singer also mentioned Hailey Baldwin, who dressed up like Britney Spears for Halloween. "She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ????" she wrote."

Spears expressed her happiness on Instagram and Twitter after L.A. County Judge Brenda Penny declared the end of her conservatorship on Friday. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Grammy winner broke her silence on the conservatorship for the first time in 13 years this summer, giving two days of emotional evidence in which she branded the arrangement "abusive" and claimed it had been used to "ruin" her life. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie,” Spears said during the explosive June hearing as she called for her father to be jailed. “I thought just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I’ve been in denial,” Spears said. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth. It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end,” Britney said at the time as per Page Six.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears is finally free, conservatorship formally TERMINATED after 13 years