Britney Spears celebrates court victory over new representation by doing cartwheels; Ariana Grande REACTS

Britney Spears took to Instagram after the second LA court hearing to celebrate her victory and thanked her fans for their support.

Britney Spears recently appeared in court for the second time remotely on Wednesday. The singer gained a victory as the LA court judge ruled in favour of the singer to hire a new attorney in her conservatorship case. In the court hearing, Britney spoke out against her father and expressed her wish to charge him with "conservatorship abuse." After the hearing, Spears took to Instagram to share a post that showed her performing cartwheels.

The video suggested Spears' happy state of mind as she received the first victory at court. In her caption, the Toxic singer also mentioned her excitement about the court allowing her "new representation" and also used the hashtag "Free Britney" in it, which has been famously used by her fans to voice their support for her.

Sharing the video, Britney wrote, "Coming along, folks ...coming along!!!!! New with real representation today...I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me...You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today."

Check out Britney Spears' post Here

Britney's post received several supportive comments not only from her fans but also fellow artists including Ariana Grande who wrote, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED."Also her boyfriend, Sam Asghari wrote, "Internet is about to explode #freebritney."

Take a look at Ariana Grande's message for Britney Spears here:

The singer's new representation is Mathew Rosengart who as per People has represented Hollywood's A-list stars such as Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, and Eddie Vedder in the past. Through her new post, the pop singer suggested that she was hopeful of putting up a strong fight against the conservatorship in court.

